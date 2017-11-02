21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19

WAVY-TV 10’s The Hampton Roads Show is proud to support the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon — November 17 through 19, which helps provide meals for people going hungry in our community.

It’s easy to drop-off much needed items, as FM99 and 106.9 The Fox broadcast on location for the round-the-clock food drive. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Plus, catch The Hampton Roads Show on location for the Friday Mayflower Marathon Kickoff Coverage sponsored by RNR Wheels.

Together, we CAN make a difference!

All of the donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations made at the Hampton and Williamsburg locations benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

WHERE TO DONATE: 4 LOCATIONS THIS YEAR

COLISEUM MARKETPLACE IN COLISEUM CENTRAL

2170 Coliseum Drive

Hampton

Starts November 17 at 5:30 a.m. & ends November 19 at 3 p.m. (around-the-clock giving all weekend long)

All weekend in the parking lot near the new Gabe’s. Same place as last year.

PEMBROKE MALL

4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach

All weekend in the parking lot towards the back of the mall. Same place as last year.

FIRST TEAM SUBARU

4834 Bridge Road

Suffolk

Same place as last year

Friday: 11/17: 5:30am – 7pm

Saturday: 11/18: 7am – 7pm

Sunday: 11/19: 7am – 3pm

2017 NEW LOCATION

FARM FRESH

4511 John Tyler Highway

Williamsburg

November 17 – November 19

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information go to FM99.com (WNOR), 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), http://foodbankonline.org/ or www.hrfoodbank.org.