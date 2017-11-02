21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive
Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19
WAVY-TV 10’s The Hampton Roads Show is proud to support the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon — November 17 through 19, which helps provide meals for people going hungry in our community.
It’s easy to drop-off much needed items, as FM99 and 106.9 The Fox broadcast on location for the round-the-clock food drive. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Plus, catch The Hampton Roads Show on location for the Friday Mayflower Marathon Kickoff Coverage sponsored by RNR Wheels.
Together, we CAN make a difference!
All of the donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations made at the Hampton and Williamsburg locations benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
WHERE TO DONATE: 4 LOCATIONS THIS YEAR
COLISEUM MARKETPLACE IN COLISEUM CENTRAL
2170 Coliseum Drive
Hampton
Starts November 17 at 5:30 a.m. & ends November 19 at 3 p.m. (around-the-clock giving all weekend long)
All weekend in the parking lot near the new Gabe’s. Same place as last year.
PEMBROKE MALL
4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach
All weekend in the parking lot towards the back of the mall. Same place as last year.
FIRST TEAM SUBARU
4834 Bridge Road
Suffolk
Same place as last year
Friday: 11/17: 5:30am – 7pm
Saturday: 11/18: 7am – 7pm
Sunday: 11/19: 7am – 3pm
2017 NEW LOCATION
FARM FRESH
4511 John Tyler Highway
Williamsburg
November 17 – November 19
Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sunday: 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information go to FM99.com (WNOR), 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), http://foodbankonline.org/ or www.hrfoodbank.org.