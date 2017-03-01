Training Derailed: Vets’ Job Program Crashes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The demand for people with IT skills will only increase in coming years. So a Norfolk program for veterans to provide paid training sounded like a great deal.

Social Impact Collective launched in November with financial backing from the city.

Leah Delamarter spent six years in the Navy. She's a single parent of four teenagers, and thought her family's prayers had been answered.

Two months later, however, the program and its CEO were gone.

Delamarter and several others told 10 On Your Side similar stories about getting very little of the pay they were due.

At one point, she went into the CEO's office looking for answers.

"I went into his office, and I said I wasn't gonna leave until I had something because I had to feed my children, and so he did give me some cash," said Delamarter.

Employees, trainees and even a downtown office tower all say the program's CEO owes them money.

Investigative reporter Chris Horne uncovered his legal challenges at the same time that the City of Norfolk was granting him money to start the program.

