The Hotel Money Pit: Digging Deeper

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One year ago, 10 On Your Side reported on the Cavalier restoration project.

Now, the project is experiencing more delays and cost over-runs — and 10 On Your Side is investigating why.

The hotel's partners are digging deeper into their pockets to keep the Cavalier afloat.

Developer Bruce Thompson gave 10 On Your Side a tour last year to show what still needs to be done to the hotel.

One year later, you may be shocked at how much still remains unfinished in a hotel that was supposed to open last month.

Thompson is candid about how frustrated he is, how in hindsight he wishes he would have taken a pass on the project, and how the costs keep escalating.

"If we could all go back, we wouldn't do it, of course. But we' re here and we're big boys, and we have been in the development business and we understand the risks that developers take every day on every single project. These are risks -- this is what we do," Thompson said.

"This is why sometimes we have winners and sometimes we have losers."

