The Colonial Parkway Murders: A Special Kind of Evil

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) -- A noted criminal author lays out his claim that the Colonial Parkway Murders were the work of one or two serial killers.

Author Blaine Pardoe lays out why he thinks in the four cold cases, the eight unsolved murders are the work of serial killings. He retraces the crimes with Andy Fox, and he lays out the similarities.

"In all three of those cases , whoever did this, crafty person that he was was trying to stage those vehicles so somebody else would steal them and throw off the investigation," Pardoe said.

He added, "To me that is an indelible fingerprint on the other three crimes that really, in my opinion, kind of tie that in."

Pardoe who spent two years with his daughter publishing :A Special Kind of Evil: The Colonial Parkway Serial Killings."

In special report, you decide if you too think the four crimes that led to eight killings are serial killings. Watch for Andy's report tonight beginning at 4.

David Knobling and Robin Edwards

David Knobling and Robin Edwards were killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, 1987. Thirty years later, 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox spoke to family, friends and investigators about murder of David and Robin. (Click on the image for the full story.)

The Colonial Parkway Murders — 30 Years Ago

Rebecca Ann Dowski and Cathleen Thomas. Andy Fox spoke with a now retired Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Division about their murders in an Oct. 12, 2016 special report. (Click on the image for the story).

Investigators, loved ones seek answers

A collage of images in the Colonial Parkway Murders investigation. 10 On Your Side returned to the scene of the murders in August of 2016. Investigators and family members have been seeking answers for decades. (Click on the image to read the story).

