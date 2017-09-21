The Colonial Parkway Murders: A Special Kind of Evil

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) -- A noted criminal author lays out his claim that the Colonial Parkway Murders were the work of one or two serial killers.

Author Blaine Pardoe lays out why he thinks in the four cold cases, the eight unsolved murders are the work of serial killings. He retraces the crimes with Andy Fox, and he lays out the similarities.

"In all three of those cases , whoever did this, crafty person that he was was trying to stage those vehicles so somebody else would steal them and throw off the investigation," Pardoe said.

He added, "To me that is an indelible fingerprint on the other three crimes that really, in my opinion, kind of tie that in."

Pardoe who spent two years with his daughter publishing :A Special Kind of Evil: The Colonial Parkway Serial Killings."

In special report, you decide if you too think the four crimes that led to eight killings are serial killings. Watch for Andy's report tonight beginning at 4.