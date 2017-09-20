The Colonial Parkway Murders: 30 Years Later

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Thirty years ago Wednesday, the second event of what would become known as the Colonial Parkway murders unfolded in Isle of Wight County.

Police found 20-year-old David Knobling's black pickup truck at the Ragged Island Wildlife Refuge.

He was missing and so was his friend, 14 year old friend Robin Edwards. Their bodies would be found three days later on a James River beach.

In a special report, Andy Fox, who was with David's father Karl Knobling after he found his son's body, looks back at the crimes, what happened, and why no one has been arrested after 30 years.

"Robin got shot first. David said, 'I got to get the hell away from here.' And he made a run for itm got shot in the shoulder knocked him down then got shot in the head and they were thrown in the water," Karl Knobling said.

David's mother, Bonnie Dodson, said, "The human body can ... only accept so much shock and then the mind shuts off."

