Taking Back the Community: One Year Later

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Last July, 10 On Your Side began an initiative to look at crime and violence called "Taking Back the Community."

10 On Your Side did a month of stories showing you people in the community who were trying to combat violence. There will be more of those reports this month, starting tonight.

Last year 65 people were killed in six months in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side will look at the numbers of those killed this year and what you think needs to be done to stop the senseless death.

"All the murder and killing...I mean, this is what the kids see now-a-days. If you watch your kids and monitor what they are doing, this stuff would probably fall down a lot, you know?" said Garrick Holt, of Virginia Beach.

Tonight, Jason Marks will look into the continuing issue. Look for the full report on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.