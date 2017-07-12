Taking Back the Community: Combating Gang Violence

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Police say a lot of the violence we hear about in Hampton Roads is at the hands of gangs. But what can communities and police do to stop them?

In Suffolk, investigators think there are roughly 15 gangs operating in the city.

Over the past 10 years, police have worked with the community to slow their growth. While the city has been successful with reducing gang violence, they say it's still not enough.

"There's too much going on on the streets for any one person or police department to be able to ... get a handle around all of it," said Sgt. Jason Lyons, with the Suffolk Police Department. "So you need all the help you can get."

Lyons continued, "...Usually the best people to help, or always the best people to help, are the people in the community that recognize there is a problem and have a genuine, vested interest in making their community better."

Tonight, you'll hear how other cities stopping gang activity, and what can be done to put an end to gang violence.

