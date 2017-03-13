Taking Back the Community: Citizens Police Academy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- A free program is giving citizens a chance to learn how police officers do their jobs.

In the Citizens Police Academy, participants learn how officers collect forensic evidence, deal with gang activity, learn how to shoot at a police gun range, and ride along with officers on the beat.

Elizabeth Lacroix, said, ""For me, one of the most exciting parts was the criminal investigation. They take you from the very beginning of a crime through the entire investigation and photos and explanation to what luckily was an arrest and incarceration."

Most cities offer their own citizens academies at no cost.

Where do you go to enroll in the program? And how do these academies keep your neighborhoods safe?

