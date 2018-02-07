Taking Back the Community: A Unique Tutoring Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A local non-profit organization has teamed up with Norfolk Police Officers to take back the community.

Norfolk's Life Enrichment Center began a unique program in 2006, aimed at helping kids learn to read.

Starting with one school, volunteer tutors were paired with a student for a whole year. The two met once a week for an hour.

"Obvoulsy it helps improves the child's reading skills, which is absolutely fundamental to their success," Cpl. David Benjamin, of Norfolk police, said. "It helps to establish a positive relationship between the police department and the community we serve."

The program is geared at students in kindergarten through 2nd grade. So is the program making a difference? Are police benefiting?

