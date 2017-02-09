Strand of Doubt: Could Technology Overturn a Rape Conviction?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- One Virginia group says it is hoping new technology will help prove a man's innocence in a 26-year-old rape case.

Some raped and beat a 10-year-old girl in August of 1990. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Darnell Phillips knocked the girl off her bike.

A judge sentenced Phillips to 100 years in prison. To this day, Phillips claims he didn't commit the crime.

Virginia's The Innocence Project recently picked up the case, and are hoping new DNA testing will prove Phillip didn't do it.

Phillips' attorney, Jenny Givens, said, "This is, I think, a classic wrongful convection case. It has all the red flags and hallmarks that we see when look at these cases."

When asked about whether he still believes Phillips committed the crime, Virginia Beach Police Sgt. Shawn Hoffman said, "Absolutely. I mean, there were things that he told me that he is the only person that would have known what happened."

The Innocence Project sent crime scene evidence to a lab in California to test for DNA. So what does Phillips think about all this?

