Special Report: What every pet owner should know about allergies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Spring will be here soon — which means allergy season.

But this doesn't only affect humans; your pets can have seasonal allergies too.

Seasonal allergies in humans and pets can be caused by similar things — like pollen and grass. But the symptoms look different in our four-legged friends.

There are many options for allergy treatment in animals, but veterinarians and pet owners say it can be tough to diagnose and frustrating to treat.

Shaun Brantley, a local dog owner, told 10 On Your Side's Marielena Balouris that his dog gets around five to six pills each day during the springtime.

"As soon as the springtime and the pollen really kicks in, we're at it again," Brantley said. "And if I dont hit it right away, it's pretty bad."

What are animal seasonal allergies and how do you treat them?

