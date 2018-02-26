Special Report: The Impact of Overdoses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Drug overdoses continue to hit Hampton Roads.

As of Feb. 11, police say there have been 12 in the city of Portsmouth alone.

It comes out to about one person each day. It's so common, our news crew encountered a very real situation in the field -- the scene of yet another person struggling at the hands of drugs.

This was at a gas station on Victory Boulevard. Portsmouth police confirm a woman overdosed in a gas station parking lot with her baby in the backseat.

Drug addiction is a harsh reality that hits home.

"Her eyes kept going up in her head. You know what I mean. The baby was in the backseat," said one witness at the scene.

The good news is the woman survived. Police charged her with possession of a controlled substance and abuse/neglect of a child.

"Thank God for that hero who happened to be right there at the right time and saved the baby's and that mom's life," said Heather Wilson of The Up Center.

In a special report Monday, 10 On Your Side's Laura Caso looks at the impact of overdoses and how you can help someone you love.