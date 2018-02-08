Special Report: Technology Opening Doors for Disabled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Technology is opening doors for the disabled, but the U.S. Government is getting in the way.

Jesse Monroe is a 39-year-old man living on his own for the first time ever. He has no use of his arms or legs.

His Norfolk apartment has been modified so that he can open doors and turn on lights without assistance. It's giving him a new sense of pride and saving taxpayers an estimated $200,000 a year

"It feels good actually feels good to be independent and do my own thing. I mean I love my family, but you know everyone wants to live on their own," said Jesse Monroe.

Here's the catch -- Medicaid isn't covering the costs. So other's like Jesse are stuck with around the clock care that's costing taxpayers more.

