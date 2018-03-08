Special Report: School’s out…of money

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- More than two dozen teachers say a Christian school in Portsmouth owes them back pay after it shut down last summer.

Alliance Christian Academy on Portsmouth Boulevard closed when the administration determined it couldn't afford to stay open.

Teachers tell 10 On Your Side they started noticing red flags about nine months before the doors closed.

Payroll started to get behind in the fall of 2016.

Teacher Courtney Lambaiso says prior to closing, Alliance painted a rosy future that wasn't supported by the facts.

Lambaiso said, "We'd come to our mandatory teacher meetings every week. Enrollment's up, people are coming in, people are signing up."

Investigative reporter Chris Horne looks into what happened -- and what chance the teachers have of ever getting the money they are owed.