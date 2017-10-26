Special Report: Pulled, Dragged and Carried

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - 10 On Your Side investigates surveillance video from a local school that devastated the mother of a first grader when she saw it.

Her son has ADHD and even his mother had a hard time believing his claims about what was happening at school, but then she saw the video.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of it. It shows the principal and a special ed teacher at Rosemont Elementary pulling, dragging and carrying Eric Chapman. The school system says Eric was disruptive and a risk to himself and other students. His mother says the way they treated Eric is outrageous.

"My son has been harmed and I want to make that clear. I want the world to know what's happening to these kids. It doesn't have to happen. There's no reason," said Latasha Holloway.

