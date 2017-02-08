Special Report: Petitioning for a Pardon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- A Norfolk man who was originally sentenced to more than six life terms for his role in an armed robbery is making one last push for help from the governor.

Travion Blount was 15 when he and two older men robbed a Norfolk house party at gunpoint. Blount refused to take a plea deal.

Three years ago, former Gov. Bob McDonnell reduced his original sentence to 40 years.

Blount, who is now 26, is asking Gov. Terry McAuliffe for a sentence similar to what his co-defendants received.

Defense Attorney John Coggeshall said, "If the guy who put the whole thing together got out over a year ago, why is Travion Blount, who was 15 years old at the time, why is he still in the penitentiary? It doesn't make a whole lot of sense."

