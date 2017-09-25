Special Report: Not in the Network

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- 10 On Your Side investigates how your bill for medical treatment can end up much higher than you might expect.

It's called "balance billing" and involves the difference between in-network and out-of-network coverage.

One case involving a Virginia Beach woman is a typical example.

She went to a hospital that was in her network, but while she was there, she saw a specialist who was out-of-network. She thought if the hospital was in her network, then surely all the providers in that hospital were, too.

Nearly a year later, she got a surprise bill for $2,000.

"I was shocked, I was very shocked because I had never received any initial bill whatsoever," said Anna Bruffy. "No statement, no itemized statement."

Chris Horne looks into the especially weak protection for patients in Virginia, and how a surprise bill forced one local man into a life and death decision.

See the full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.