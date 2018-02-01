Special Report: How you can avoid contractor chaos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is investigating claims that a local pool installer took tens of thousands of dollars from customers, and never delivered.

One customer includes a Norfolk widower.

Ron White paid nearly $25,000 to Aqualantic Pools and its owner, Chris Powers.

White tells 10 On Your Side the job dragged on several months without completion, and the equipment installed was either sub-standard or even dangerous. White says his late-wife Donna never got to enjoy the pool he had promised her.

"This past year, she got worse and she never got into it because Mr. Chris Powers never finished," White said.

After another Aqualantic customer posted complaints on social media about a pool that was never completed, others have come forward.

Investigative reporter Chris Horne looks into past judgments and settlements involving Aqualantic, how at least three other customers are planning to take him to court, and whether the contractor even had the proper license.

Watch the full investigation tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.