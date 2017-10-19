Special Report: Death in the Portsmouth City Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox investigates how an inmate died, and how the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office responded to the medical emergency.

Back on Aug. 26, 56-year-old Pamela Riddick who went into severe "medical distress" and died at a local hospital.

Now for the first time, and only on 10, we have the surveillance video showing what happened during the critical moments between life and death.

We interviewed an inmate who was in the next cell and was Riddick's friend.

When she called for Riddick and she didn't answer, she called out for deputies to help, but claims those calls were ignored.

"I'm literally yelling for them. Literally yelling for a deputy: 'deputy deputy deputy.' Nobody was responding to me," Leslie Newman said.

Capt. Lee Cherry, a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office, said, "The story is simply unfounded. You would be led to believe that we weren't taking care of the inmate down there and watching what we are doing. When in fact that is absolutely not true."

