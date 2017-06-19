Special Report: A Killer Back Behind Bars

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- 10 On Your Side has been digging into the criminal history of a man who was just charged with murder.

This isn't the first time he has been on trial for such a crime.

Franklin Layne is in the Portsmouth jail. Police say he shot and killed 70-year-old John Nunamaker on Chippewa Trail June 8.

10 On Your Side learned Layne spent 25 years in prison for the 1987 murder of Buck Buchanan in Portsmouth.

Buchanan was 63 at the time of his death.

Layne was sentenced to life in prison, but was paroled in 2012.

10 On Your Side talked with Buchanan's son, who says he was watching TV when he saw the name "Franklin Layne" flash on the screen. He couldn't believe it was the same person.

"I started getting a little upset. Because the pieces started to fall together that this is the same man. Now I have a lot of questions."

10 On Your Side took Buchanan's questions to the parole board.

Jason Marks has the board's response in his special report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.