Special Investigation: Protecting Children in Daycare

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia Beach is preparing to test a new law aimed at protecting children in daycare.

Marlene Rice was charged with a felony under Joseph's Law, after a four-month-old died in her home last August. The new law makes it a felony if a child dies or is seriously injured in a daycare that is unlicensed, but should be licensed.

The law came about after another baby, Joseph Allen, died in a fire at his babysitter's Chesterfield County home in 2014. Joseph's family fought for the change after his sitter was convicted of just a misdemeanor.

"In her case, she was given eight months. Of those eight months, she served four. We, however, are serving a lifetime without our grandson," LuAnn Allen said.

LuAnn and Herman Allen worked closely with Delegate Daun Hester of Norfolk to pass the law.

They all sat down with 10 On Your Side's Stephanie Harris for an in-depth discussion of their loss, and their continued fight to protect Virginia's children.

Look for the full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.