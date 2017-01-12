Special Investigation: Handle with Care

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In a special report Thursday, 10 On Your Side's Lex Gray looks at one local military family's problems trying to move.

The Scolly family reached out to 10 On Your Side hoping to prevent anyone else from potentially losing hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars.

For Shannon Scolly and her family, the problems began a few weeks after she booked a move with a company called Savannah Van Lines. She had paid them a $630 deposit this past fall.

However, when she called back to give them a date for her family's move to Florida, the company was gone.

Scolly couldn't reach anyone by phone, the company's website was gone and the invoice for the deposit seemed to have disappeared from her husband's email.

"I was thinking, 'Well, this is not good. This is definitely...something is wrong. The company doesn't exist anymore.' So then I did a Google search, 'Savannah Van Lines reviews', and I found horrible reviews," Scolly said.

10 On Your Side's Lex Gray found some of those reviews — and a lot more — from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In her special report, Lex will show you what happened with the Scolly's situation — and how you can protect yourself when you move.

Look for coverage on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.