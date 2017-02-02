Special Investigation: A Mail Mess

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two weeks ago, WAVY's Deanna LeBlanc reported on a Virginia Beach neighborhood that was fed up with mail mix-ups. Since then, many people heave reported similar issues to 10 On Your Side.

Several people living in two neighborhoods in the Princess Anne section of the city have expressed their own issues. They reached out to 10 On your Side after saying they couldn't get answers themselves.

Some say mail doesn't get delivered or picked up on a daily basis.

Others have issues with getting packages on time, even when the tracking info says it's supposed to be at their door.

"We have the same problem over here, it's terrible. We go for days on end without getting our mail," said West Neck resident Barbara McCombs.

In a special report tonight, Deanna takes these concerns right to the postal service.

Watch the full report on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.