Security at School: A Serious Discussion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Florida high school, 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox sat down with local high school students.

Tonight, you'll see and hear a candid conversation on how four typical students talk about school fear.

This includes guns, social media threats, parents, the National Rifle Association (NRA), mental illness and how they leave home every morning to go to school not knowing if they're coming home.

"Every morning I make sure I say 'goodbye' to my sister just in case," one student said.

Another student told 10 On Your Side, "I'm not saying just take away everyone's guns. Yes, it is their right. However, I think we should control things like mental illness background checks."

Tonight beginning at 4 -- with extended coverage at 6 -- Andy and the students have a serious discussion about the violent school landscape in America.