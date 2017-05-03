Opioid Addiction: Pathway of a Potent Killer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- 10 On Your Side is investigating what doctors in Virginia are calling a major epidemic -- the rapid increase in deaths and addiction connected with opioids.

All this month, investigative reporter Chris Horne will look at several aspects of the problem.

Why people are getting addicted?

It's not from the streets, but from their medicine cabinets.

10 On Your Side will tell you how a young Virginia Beach woman died after she moved from pain pills to heroin. Tonight, 10 On Your Side will also trace the "pathway of a potent killer" -- fentanyl.

A Hampton mother describes what happened to her adult son concerning fentanyl.

"We know there was alcohol. There was signs of opioids -- heroin -- but certainly, the most important and, I think, the most serious was the fentanyl," said Pamela Person.

See what happened to her son, and the impact fentanyl is having in Hampton Roads.

