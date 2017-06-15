Opioid Addiction: Overdose Revival

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- First responders aren't the only ones who have the vital skills to save someone who has overdosed on drugs.

Anyone can take the training, as public health agencies respond to the opioid crisis.

Recently in Newport News, Marlon Bacote completed the training known as "REVIVE".

It teaches people how to recognize an overdose, perform CPR, and use the rescue drug naloxone. A few weeks after the class, Bacote had to think quickly and react when someone was non-responsive behind the wheel.

"There was a gentleman and his mother in the middle of the street and they were waving me down saying, 'He's dead, he overdosed, please help!" Bacote said.

See what happens when someone who's trained to save a life needs to take quick action -- and how someday you might be in the very same situation.

