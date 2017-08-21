Opioid Addiction: Funding the Solution

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- The opioid epidemic continues to plague Virginia.

Reports from this year show more people died from overdoses than traffic accidents in this state in 2016.

So what has the state done to fight it?

Tonight in a special report, Matt Gregory examines how the state spent $9.7 million to deal with the epidemic.

Certain funds were found to have gone toward prevention, but only 18 areas got the money.

10 On Your Side spoke with an expert about how this addresses the problem.

"I think its great. I think it's a first step. I don't think its going to address-and I don't think they are trying to address-the full scope of the addiction problem," said Dr. David Spiegel.

