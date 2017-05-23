Opioid Addiction: Conquering Pain Without Pills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Doctors in the US prescribed enough addictive pain killers last year for every man, woman and child in the country to have their own bottle.

But there are other ways to manage pain without getting hooked on opioids.

10 On Your Side has previously reported how opioid pain relievers can lead to addiction and for an average of three Virginians each day -- a deadly overdose.

Jason Silverstein of Virginia Beach has been dealing with pain since high school. Doctors would always prescribe opioids such as Percocet or Darvocet.

But each time he was concerned about what those addictive drugs were doing to him -- so he had to find a better way to manage his pain.

"I'd say after about a ten day period, there was a desire to have more. And that was where I knew, at that point, I had to just stop," Silverstein told 10 On Your Side's Chris Horne. "I'm ecstatic, I really am. I'm very happy with the way that things have turned out for me over the last five months."

