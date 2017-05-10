Opioid Addiction: A Prescription for Addition

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- Pain pills are so common in the United States that doctors wrote enough prescriptions last year for every man, woman and child in the country.

That's more than 300 million people.

10 On Your Side continues an in-depth look this month at the opioid crisis and how people get hooked on pain pills.

people in Hampton Roads who started with legitimate prescriptions for pain killers such as percocet and vicodin. Soon, they were addicted, and now they're in recovery.

Recovering addict Chris Wanzelak told 10 On Your Side, "You'll start taking two. Two doesn't do it anymore. So then you need three or four. Then you find yourself needing a stronger drug."

which particular drug caused doctors to write so many prescriptions for opioid pills.

