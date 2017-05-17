Opioid Addiction: A Deadly Dosage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- 10 On Your Side's in-depth look at the opioid crisis continues with advice from a parent who lost a daughter to heroin.

Carolyn Weems and her husband had five kids. One of their kids, Caitlyn, became addicted opioids.

Caitlyn Weems started with prescription pain-killers in the eighth grade for collapsed discs in her back.

Then she got hurt playing soccer, and a doctor called for more opioids. Eventually, Caitlyn turned to heroin.

Her mother says parents need to get rid of two myths -- that addiction can't happen to their child and, that if it does, they can somehow predict its effects.

"The beast of heroin is it will kill you the first time you use it, or the 10th time, or the 10th year," Carolyn Weems said. "It's like playing Russian Roulette. And that's the thing I had no understanding of."

Weems talked with 10 On Your Side about the most important step parents must take when raising kids in a world of opioid addiction.

