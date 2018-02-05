Mental Illness: Untreated Behind Bars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- We often think of jail as a place where one does time before getting a day in court, but the Virginia Beach Correctional Center is also the largest mental health provider in the state.

And Sheriff Ken Stolle recently told us: that's a problem. 10 On Your Side's Tom Schaad talked to him after an inmate, suffering from mental illness, died in custody.

Stolle says his jail handles twice the state average of mentally ill inmates, and that his facility is at the breaking point. He says that society bears the cost.

"I think a recognition they have some of the responsibility to fund some of the services we provide. Cause I get $12 a day for an inmate that's been sentenced and cost me about $82 a day to keep them here," Stolle says.

Stolle also says Virginia's mental health system is broken.

10 On Your Side will look at some possible fixes in our special report tonight on WAVY news 10 at 6.