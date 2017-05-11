Innocence Lost: The Atlantic Shores School Shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) - Tonight, for the first time, a killer speaks from behind bars. Nearly 30 years ago, he gunned down one of his teachers at Atlantic Shores Christian School in Virginia Beach.

Nicholas Elliot had just turned 16 when he walked into Karen Farley's classroom and shot and killed her. He then shot another teacher twice, but that victim survived.

It's the deadliest school shooting in Hampton Roads.

10 On Your Side's Andy Fox spoke to those who remember that day.

"So the bell rang, he went back in the bathroom for a couple of minutes and he came out and that's when he found mom and here we are," said Lora Farley Graham, Karen's daughter.

When asked what he remembers from that day, Nicholas Elliot told 10 On Your Side, "I made the biggest mistake of my life."

Tonight, hear what he says drove him to do it.