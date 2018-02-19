I-64 Express Lanes: Confusion and Concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- The Interstate 64 Express Lanes turn 40 days old on Monday. Now, 10 On Your Side is getting a progress report.

Andy Fox hit the road last Tuesday for morning rush hour on the lanes.

He's investigating whether the new expess lane program is working the way VDOT wants -- and whether they working the way you want.

He found Virginia State Police giving summons for express lane violators and traffic moving in the regular 64 lanes, with some wondering why they should pay to use the express lanes.

Some drivers still don't understand how the tolls are figured, and because of that they don't trust the Virginia Department of Transportation.

"I feel like I'm trying to avoid them because I don't want to get ripped off," said Lewis Mancebo.

VDOT spokesperson Paula Miller said, "They make the choice. They've seen the sign that has the pricing posted. And they've seen it twice before they ever get in the lanes."

See Andy's full story on the new I-64 Express Lanes tonight at 6.