Helping Vets: The Diversion Docket

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- When veterans return home from war, 20 percent of them will suffer from some form of mental illness, according to mental health experts.

Experts say there are now hundreds of thousands veterans struggling.

Often times, that illness pushes those who served our country into a cycle of crime.

One Hampton Roads city is trying to combat the problem and put an end to the cycle with a special court docket.

It's a place where mental health and veterans affairs converge to create a safety net for those at risk of becoming repeat offenders.

So how does it work? And what are mental health advocates saying about it?

Look for Matt Gregory's special report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4 p.m.