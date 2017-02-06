Helping the Helpless: Fighting Hampton Roads’ Heroin Epidemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) -- Every 25 seconds in the United States, a baby is born addicted to drugs. That's according to the latest federal statistics.

These newborn babies are victims of a growing epidemic. The health department says newborns suffering withdrawal symptoms have more than quadrupled in Virginia.

But there is help -- and it's happening right here in Hampton Roads.

The Southside Family Project is a facility that rehabs new mothers, expecting mothers, and their babies.

"I felt like I was going to have my son in jail and that I was going to lose him," said Kathryn Robertson.

"It's so hard to not only know that you caused that, but that I can relate. I know how he feels, I know what he's going through, I know how bad it hurts. And he can't even understand it."

