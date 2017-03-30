Chris Cummings: A long wait for justice

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- It's been nearly six years since someone shot and killed ODU student Chris Cummings in his home near the university -- and still no arrests.

From the day it happened, 10 On your Side has been trying to get answers.

Because of our consistent coverage over the years, Chris's father, James, contacted me and asked if I would be willing to, once again, share the story of Chris's death -- with any new information I could find.

He and his wife, Rosa, say these past few years have been filled with promise and frustration where the police investigation is concerned.

"They would say they had these people of interest and things were going to happen. They knew things were going to change. The case would be solved within the next, they figured a year or so, but a year would pass and nothing would happen," James Cummings said.

Rosa said, "When I talk to them they say, 'Well, we've got a few things. We think we are close right now, but we can't discuss anything."

Tonight, we'll take you back to the scene and reveal new details from a witness who was in the home when the shooting happened.

