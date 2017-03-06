An Uncertain Proposal: Arena Economics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- The idea of an arena in Virginia Beach seems exciting -- to the mayor, council members, business owners and to many people who live there.

On the surface, the deal with United States Management seems great.

A private developer will be financially liable for the project. And city officials promise no taxpayer dollars from the general fund will be used.

But 10 On Your Side dug deeper.

WAVY's Lex Gray talked to economists, who say that developers and city officials often make rosy promises like that. Almost every time, more taxpayer dollars come into play than originally projected.

In a special reported, hear what Mayor Will Sessoms is and is not guaranteeing about the project, and why he thinks it will be good for Virginia Beach.

You will also see why economists say taxpayers should be demanding more.

See Lex's full report tonight on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.