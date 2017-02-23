A Tolling Experience: Insight into the Controversial Agreement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — For years, 10 On Your Side has been tracking your toll troubles.

Now, Only On 10, key players behind the 58-year deal between the State of Virginia and Elizabeth River Crossings talked with Andy Fox to give insight into the controversial deal.

In 2011, former Gov. Bob McDonnell claimed the ERC Public-Private Partnership was the best deal available.

"I'm not going to let this go and not get done," McDonnell said in an exclusive interview with 10 On Your Side. "The best that we could do was come up with a public-private partnership. Our secretary, I thought, negotiated the best arrangement that he could."

Many of you do not believe it was the best deal, and neither does current Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne.

"I said, 'This is our term sheet. If you're able to beat it, I can certainly stand up and say it is in the best interest of the tax payers," Layne said. "That wasn't done on this deal. It was a default, because they believed they didn't have any money, and I believe they actually believed that. But as a result, we did not get a good negotiated deal."

