A Dark History: Prosecuting Violent Offenders

NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff's Office arrested Winston Burton last November, charging him with second-degree murder.

Burton was accused of stabbing Shelli Crockett to death in the parking lot of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, where Crockett worked. This happened two months after Crockett filed a protective order against Burton.

In an investigation, 10 On Your Side's Lex Gray looked into Burton's history, and uncovered decades worth of violent crimes. He has been in and out of jail since the 1970's.

Burton attacked one victim during a bar fight. But the other three knew him well — a wife, a live-in girlfriend and another girlfriend's son.

Why did Burton only serve a fraction of his sentences for such violent crimes?

Attorney Andy Protogyrou said, "He never would have gotten out in today's world to ever commit another crime."

