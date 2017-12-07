10 On Your Side Investigation: Exposed and Unaware

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Tonight, only on 10, we're investigating a complaint concerning lead contamination at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

We've learned high lead levels were found in Building 234 at the shipyard.

We've confirmed through a Shipyard response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and pictures given to us by the Shipyard, that the area used to train welders has been closed for cleanup since September 13, and will be until the end of the year.

The Shipyard's response also addresses their failure to timely inform affected employees of lead results from paint chip samples.

Non-nuclear welding instructor Walter Osbon was the one who discovered a safety violation, brought it to the attention of management, and who then told him about the high lead levels in the paint.

"They wanted to talk about the situation they disclosed there was lead in the paint and I continued to shake my head and like why did we continue work?" Osbon said.

Several other workers have reached out to 10 on Your Side concerning their exposure.

