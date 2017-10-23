10 On Your Side Investigates: Where is Kathleen Haley?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) - Five years ago a Newport News woman disappeared and her family is still wondering what happened to her.

Kathleen Haley was 37 when she went missing in September 2012.

Police focused their investigation on Haley's West Avenue apartment. Search warrants show her purse and computer were missing, and her mattress was outside by the dumpster.

At this point detectives say this is a missing person case but her family fears the worst.

