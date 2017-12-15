Military Greetings

Military members stationed overseas send holiday wishes to their family and friends here in Hampton Roads.

Military Greeting: Lt. Joshua Tucker

Lt. Joshua Tucker, stationed in Atlantic Area, gives a special holiday message to all his friends and family back home in Newport News.

Dexter Carter Holiday Greeting

Dexter Carter sends holiday greetings from Bahrain to his children and wife and friends in Norfolk, Virginia.

Military Greeting: Spc. Parker

Holiday Greetings from Fort Bliss, TX. Spc. Parker, with 2/3 FA, DIVARTY, 1AD, sends greetings to Chesapeake.