Military Greeting: Lt. Joshua Tucker
Lt. Joshua Tucker, stationed in Atlantic Area, gives a special holiday message to all his friends and family back home in Newport News.
Military members stationed overseas send holiday wishes to their family and friends here in Hampton Roads.
Advertisement
Lt. Joshua Tucker, stationed in Atlantic Area, gives a special holiday message to all his friends and family back home in Newport News.
PSC Kimberlyn Jorden sends a holiday greeting to Norfolk.
Francis Smith – Holiday Shoutouts from Bahrain to family and friends in Franklin.
Lt. Cmdr. Juan Hernandez gives a general holiday greeting to family in Chesapeake, Virginia, while deployed in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Chief Angelnique Outlaw sends holiday greetings from Bahrain to family and friends in her hometown of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Members of the Coast Guard Academy send a holiday greeting to friends and family.
MSgt Young and his family send warm wishes from Kadena Middle School in Okinawa, Japan.
Holiday Greetings from Fort Bliss, TX. Sgt. Apryl Bowman, with 24th Press Camp Headquarters, sends greetings to Chesapeake.
Dexter Carter sends holiday greetings from Bahrain to his children and wife and friends in Norfolk, Virginia.
Courtney Perkins sends holiday greetings from Bahrain to her family and friends in Ahoskie, North Carolina.
Holiday Greetings from Fort Bliss, TX. Spc. Parker, with 2/3 FA, DIVARTY, 1AD, sends greetings to Chesapeake.
IT1 Laureen Gum sends holiday wishes from Bahrain to her family and friends in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Holiday Greetings to friends and family in Chesapeake.
Tech Sergeant Tara Hickman sends holiday greetings to family and friends in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Chief Timothy Cheary stationed in Bahrain sends a holiday greeting to family and friends in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Advertisement