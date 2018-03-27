Blog: Warm Air On Our Doorstep!

The warm air is on the way, but hopefully folks didn’t think that today was the big warmup. Temps started in the 30s this morning with patchy frost in some inland locations. Recently, we have had that cold northeast wind, but today that wind will decrease as high pressure has built in.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds. A couple of isolated showers may move in from the west, but there shouldn’t be much. High temps will be in the low 50s. By tomorrow the surface wind will be out of the southwest, and it will increase. This will allow some heat to pump in. High temps will rise to the low 70s.

If the wind doesn’t stay up, then a sea breeze could form. Water temps are in the 40s. So the wind is key to tomorrow’s forecast. We’ll have more humidity move in along with some clouds. So we’ll only bottom out in the upper 50s Wednesday night. With the warmer start on Thursday, we’ll launch temperatures into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A cold front will move through on Friday bringing a high chance for showers. There may also be some thunderstorms. We’ll see. Temps will be in the 70s, but they may fall later in the day. We’ll cool down next weekend, but it won’t go back to the cold temps that we’ve seen recently. Highs will probably be in the low 60s. For now the weekend looks dry.

Pollen levels are moderate today. I have a feeling the trees will launch a lot of their pollen tomorrow as the temps warm. So be prepared. I’ll put up with the pollen as long as it warms up.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler