Blog: Warmup Arrives Soon!

It wasn’t a bad weekend, but it wasn’t a warm weekend that’s for sure. High temps were only in the upper 40s to near 50…again. This month has been abnormally cold. We only made it to 60 degrees or higher one day so far in Norfolk. Today will still be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. The average high is 61 for this time of year. We have high pressure in the region, but the breeze will be strong out of the northeast.

There might be a little nuisance tidal flooding this afternoon, but it shouldn’t be bad. The breeze won’t be as strong tomorrow, and we’ll have lots of sunshine. It won’t be too bad out with highs near 50.

However, by Wednesday some warmth that has been building over the south Central U.S. will migrate into our region. So we’ll jump the temps. Highs will be near 70. It’s about time. We’ll have partly cloudy skies as well. The models are staying warm for the rest of the week. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

We may see a stray shower late Thursday, but there will be a much better chance for rain on Friday ahead of the next cold front. The good news is that even with the cool down next weekend, I don’t think we’ll return to the cold temps that we’ve seen recently. I’m ready for the warmth, but beware… The pollen will probably shoot up later this week as well.

I mentioned the local tide… I found a new report from NOAA about current and future tidal flooding across the country. Here is the report. NOAA Tidal Flooding Report.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler