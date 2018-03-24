Cool Weekend with Precipitation Rolling in Late

It’s going to be unseasonably cool today with highs near 50°. However, the “average” high for this time of year should be near 60° degrees. Tomorrow’s temps will be similar or a tad cooler than today.

Aside from the chilly weekend, rain moves into the area later tonight.

An area of low pressure and its warm front will slide east today. The warm front won’t climb far enough north to bring us warmer air, but it & the low will slide over the Carolinas…bringing us a chance for rain.

The timing will be after 9PM tonight. So, your day plans look fine in terms of weather. However, you will notice a cloudier sky by the afternoon. Otherwise, rain moves in as we get closer to Midnight…lingering through Sunday morning.

The rain line looks to extend up to around the Peninsula, but not much farther than that. Scattered showers are expected for Southside through early morning on Sunday.

Yet, the best chance rain will be into NE North Carolina where rain is more likely through at least Mid-Morning (or even early afternoon). There could be some spotty afternoon showers, but rain chances generally drop off dramatically for our entire area by Sunday late afternoon…clearing Sunday night.

Notice the “Wintry Mix” area on the graphic above? The chances for this are small, but there is a chance for snow to mix with some rain for our inland areas. However, we are not expecting much of any accumulation. As far as rainfall accumulations… less than a half inch expected for most of our area. There could be up to 1″ of rainfall possible for NE NC (especially across the OBX).

After this system moves out, temps will warm up nicely by Midweek! Notice that the 60s return!!!

As for now, it looks like the 60s will follow us into the end of the workweek. For an update to the forecast and a check of precipitation chances overnight… watch Meteorologist Ashley Baylor on WAVY NEWS 10 & FOX43.

Enjoy the 1st weekend of Spring!

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate