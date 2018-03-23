Blog: Nice Today. Watching Saturday Night.

It means little to folks, but I decided to put a period at the end of the blog title as opposed to an exclamation mark. There will be a system moving into the region, but it doesn’t look as ominous as a couple of days ago. Before we get to that…It was a very nice morning out. We had a beautiful shot on tower cam.

It was cold though. Temps were in the 30s mainly. Today high pressure is building in from the west.

We’ll have lots of sunshine and highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll be dry and a little breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15mph. Notice there is a weak area of low pressure over towards Lincoln Nebraska. That system will dive to the southeast along that stationary front. There will be a band of snow along its track. However, by the time it moves into central North Carolina Saturday night it will encounter some warmer air. So there will be more of a mix at that longitude.

We’ll be quiet through Saturday. During the day we’ll just have an increase in clouds. Rain will stay off to our west. Highs will be in the 40s.

By Saturday evening the system will be a little closer to our region. We will literally be on the edge of some precipitation.

For a while some of the models had a band of snow that edged into our region. Since yesterday all of of the models have backed off of this considerably. Now they have more rain showers and a wintry mix in our region. Though even our model does still have some snow closer to I-95.

The models have very little snow forecast for our viewing area. Here is what Future Trak projects:

Earlier the GFS model had some light snow to the southwest (Bertie, Hertford, and Northampton NC counties). However, the newer version came in and dried up the snow.

The European model is also dry for our region. The snowiest model (by far) has been the NAM. Yesterday it has a few inches of snow in our region. It was the outlier even at that time. This morning it reduced the amounts, but it did have some in the region.

What’s interesting about the NAM is that the higher resolution version of it (4km) only has a mix for our area. So I don’t get where the standard NAM is getting that from. Either way the consensus is that this won’t be a big deal. Maybe some light accumulations west and south, but Hampton Roads looks like it will be just fine. Stay tuned in case the models change their tune again. Either way, whatever falls will end by about 7am Sunday. So we’ll be dry for the day Sunday. High temps will only be in the 40s. When are we going to warm up??? Later next week. We’ll be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Then we’ll rise to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. There may be some rain moving in by Thursday, but it should just be some scattered showers. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler