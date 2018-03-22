Blog: Nor’easter Moves Out….Weekend System???

The big system that impacted the region yesterday has moved out. We had scattered snow showers from the Peninsula northward with a couple of rounds of wintry mix in the metro.

Locally most of the snow melted as temperatures stayed above freezing. It was in the 30s most of the day, but it stayed in the mid-upper 30s. Snow impacted states as far west as Kentucky and Tennessee. Today snow is falling across the Northeast.

High pressure is building into the region from the west. We have breezy northwest winds. We had a lot of clouds this morning, but we’ll clear out through the day. It will still be pretty chilly for March. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight, and winds will die down. Low temps will drop back down to around freezing. I don’t know if this is going to start affecting any crops yet. Possibly some fruit trees? Though many muddy fields are probably going to make it tough for planting over the next week or two unless we dry out.

We’ll be dry and cool on Friday. High pressure will be in control. So we’ll see lots of sunshine. We’ll be dry through most of Saturday. By Saturday evening there will be a weak system that will try to skirt our area. Basically there will be a weak area of low pressure off to our west. It will form near Tennessee, and then it will dive to the southeast towards the Carolinas. We may see a wintry mix start up by Saturday evening.

This may continue into early Sunday morning, but then it should move out.

The models vary WIDELY on the placement of the precipitation, the amount of precipitation, and the type of precipitation. (Of Course!) So stay tuned for updates. Hopefully, by later today there will be some consensus. We’ll be able to look at it with the higher resolution models.

In world news…There was a recent article posted about the upcoming solar cycle minimum. We are entering one soon. It is expected to be the lowest amount of sun activity in decades. According to the story this could possibly cause some long-term cooling. Here is the article: The next sunspot minimum.

There is good evidence that solar cycles and sunspot activity have had a big effect on global temperatures throughout history. However, I think that has changed over that last century. If you look at 2016 and 2017 then you’ll notice that the sunspot activity drops off sharply. Yet these were some of the warmest years on record. I will say that in 2008 and 2009 we had some cooler weather in the Northern Hemisphere as we went into the last minimum. In fact I think all of 2009 was much cooler over the U.S. So perhaps there is a lag, but there could be a correclation. It is interesting that we have had a very cold March recently. But remember, we also just had a very warm February. Hopefully, the eastern U.S. will warm up next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler