Tuesday Evening 3/20 Weather Update

As of this evening, the forecast is on track for another area of low pressure to move across our area overnight…bringing more rain through early Wednesday morning. An additional half inch of rain is possible by Sunrise on Wednesday.

As the low moves away, colder air will filter in behind it on a NW wind (and due to an upper-level low that’ll provided much colder air aloft). Therefore, a switch to a wintry mix is expected by early afternoon…then a full transition to snow by late afternoon and evening as the atmosphere continues to get colder.

So, to give a general timeline: Expect rain in the morning…with a mix by early afternoon.

Plan on possible travel difficulties in some areas for the afternoon drive as a transition to snow will take place around that time for most of Hampton Roads.

Everything will start winding down by Wednesday evening. Current thinking for snowfall accumulations are below…less south / more north.

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate