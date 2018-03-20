Blog: From Rainy Mess To A Wintry Mess

Here we go again. Mess, mess, and more mess. This morning we had lots of rain in the region. It caused traffic slow-downs across the whole viewing area.

It was heavy at times, and there may have been some isolated thunderstorms over parts of North Carolina. Today we have a lot of weather features on the map. There is a stationary front in our region. A warm front climbing up from the south. Plus there are two areas of low pressure. A smaller one to our south, and a larger one to our west.

The warm front will basically merge with the stationary front by midday. The weaker area of low pressure will move north along the coast. It will slowly move offshore this afternoon.

I took out the fronts on the forecast map to simplify things, but the stationary front will be here. It will split temps today. It will work together with the low to bring lots of rain through midday.

By this afternoon the fronts will drift north a bit, and the smaller low will move offshore. I mentioned split temps. The above temperatures will be close to the high temps for today. 50s in Hampton Roads. 60s in North Carolina. 40s north of the metro. Temps may drop a bit this afternoon as the winds turn.

Winds will be out of the east at 10-20mph with gusts to 25phn. Gusts to 30mph near the shore. Then winds will turn out of the north this afternoon.

Between this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow there may be some gusts to 45mph along the Eastern Shore. There is a Wind advisory there.

The rain chances will decrease between the late afternoon into the evening. Showers will be isolated to scattered. This is good news for the evening commute. Overnight the second area of low pressure will move into the region. Rain will return after midnight. The rain will be around again tomorrow morning for the am commute. (Hopefully, not as heavy). Snow will be falling in Richmond.

Through the day the bigger area of low pressure will move offshore. It will merge with the smaller low.

This will allow the winds to come in out of the north/northwest. It could gust to 35mph. Especially near the shore. Again…higher gusts on the Eastern Shore.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s in the morning. Temperatures will drop in the afternoon. The rain snow/line will move into Hampton Roads.

I have a feeling that our model is too warm with tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures. I think that northwest wind will be coming from the area where the snow will be ongoing from the overnight (Richmond/Petersburg). So I have a feeling that there will be more snow and colder temperatures than our model shows. This will of course impact how much snow sticks to the ground. It will be tricky to say the least. Scattered snow showers will continue into the evening. The snow showers will end overnight. Temps will drop down to the low 30s. A few flurries could linger into Thursday morning, but we’ll dry out during the day. Snow totals will be tough, but the theme right now is that the highest amounts will be north of Hampton Roads. As of this writing there were Winter Storm Watches in effect for the Northern Neck and Accomack county.

The GFS model has the higher amounts there in the forecast, but not as high as the current forecast.

It does have some snow in Hampton Roads, but not much. Looking at the latest models and the National Weather Service forecast, here is my latest snow forecast map.

I have an area of 1-2″ in Hampton Roads. I have a feeling a lot of that will be on grassy areas. That means that travel and the evening commute wouldn’t be too bad in the evening. Ground temperatures are well above freezing, but they were also last Monday when we had the snow blitz. If the surface air temperatures drop closer to the freezing mark, OR if the precipitation becomes heavy like it did last Monday then it could stick to the roads. With the heavier amounts forecast north of the metro I have a feeling that it will stick to some of the roads there. Driving may be halted for a while in the Watch area, and perhaps a little to the south. Winter Weather Advisories will likely be posted in some other areas later today. There are a lot of moving parts to this forecast. A lot could change.

As far as tidal flooding goes. There is some good news. The forecast has come down a little. We are still expecting nuisance to minor tidal flooding in the region between tonight and Thursday morning. The flooding only looks like nuisance for the Outer Banks. Here is the tide forecast for Sewell’s Point:

There may be some overwash over the Outer Banks as the waves increase. There may be some more beach erosion along the shoreline as well. This system will impact the northeast states. They are expecting a lot more snow up there again. Oh and yes…..today IS the first day of Spring! Though it feels like April fools day already.

So stay tuned for updates. Snow forecasting is always tricky in Hampton Roads. I’d say we only get an easy forecast about 1 out of every 3 events.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler