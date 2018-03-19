Rain Overnight… Tidal Flooding… Then Snow Wednesday

Rain is likely tonight as an area of low pressure slides across our area.

It’ll bring lots rain…mainly after Midnight. The rain will continue (heavy at times) through daybreak Tuesday morning.

Rainfall estimates will range from about an 1″ for most areas, but up to 2″ of rainfall is possible.

As the low moves away, the rain will taper off through the afternoon and early evening. However, another stronger low will move in behind the 1st one… crossing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday AM.

This 2nd low will have plenty of moisture affiliated with it, and as it moves away…colder air will meet up with the moisture.

So, we’re expecting a chilly rain early Wednesday, but it should become a wintry mix by Midday through early afternoon. Then, we’re expecting a full switch over to snow by late Wednesday afternoon…lasting into the evening.

As of now, It looks like 1″ -2″ are possible for the Southside…with higher amounts as you move north of the Southside. We’ll continue to watch the forecast models and fine-tune the forecast tomorrow…so stay tuned.

Also, it’s important to note that based on the persistent NNE wind, near Moderate Tidal flooding (5.3′) is possible with Wednesday morning’s high tide. Expect rising water a couple of hours on either side of high tide time.

Again, stay tuned to the forecast tonight through tomorrow. There will be some changes, and we want you to stay well aware. However, as of now, we ARE expecting some snow accumulations for Wednesday.

By the Way… we’re welcoming the 1st Day of Spring on Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Deitra Tate